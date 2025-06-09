‘Timing just isn’t there;’ Uncertain financial support jeopardizes violence interruption program

DAYTON — A big setback for Dayton’s plan to put a violence interruption program in place to reduce gun violence.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with leaders at Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County. They said they will not be able to administer the program LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

PHDMC said they are making the decision due to uncertain financial support from the federal government.

Jennifer Wentzel is the Health Commissioner for PHDMC. She said 23 percent of their budget is federal grants with uncertain futures.

“As the federal government reorganizes and eliminates some programs, that has a trickle-down effect on us as well,” Wentzel said.

We will continue to update this story.

