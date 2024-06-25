House party turns into deadly drive-by shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating two mass shootings that have happened in Dayton just this week.

Early Monday morning seven people were shot in the area of Home Avenue, and late Monday night five people were shot on Genesee Avenue.

22-year-old Donna Zile was identified was fatally shot in the early morning shooting. Family and friends are remembering her all over social media, an 18-year-old remains in critical condition.

Asst. Chief Eric Henderson said this is the third large party involving young people in a week’s time that has led to crime and police response.

There was a small indication of trouble two hours before the deadly drive-by shooting.

Several officers and medics have responded to a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics have been dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there is also an active scene on Gordon Avenue.

