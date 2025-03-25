‘This is not normal;’ Community voices concerns after 700 gallons of diesel leak under gas station

BEAVERCREEK — Cleanup efforts are underway after 700 gallons of diesel leaked underneath a gas station in Beavercreek.
The leak happened at the Shell gas station at the intersection of N Fairfield Road and Dayton-Xenia Road.
It was reported on Dec. 18, 2024, after a resident noticed a sheen in the Little Beaver Creek near N Fairfield Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
Beavercreek residents told News Center 7 that they were surprised to hear about the leak.
“I thought it was crazy. I never thought I’ll wake up one day and look on Facebook and see something like this happening in my neighborhood,” Beavercreek resident Alanna Boggs said.
