‘This is not normal;’ Community voices concerns after 700 gallons of diesel leak under gas station

BEAVERCREEK — Cleanup efforts are underway after 700 gallons of diesel leaked underneath a gas station in Beavercreek.

The leak happened at the Shell gas station at the intersection of N Fairfield Road and Dayton-Xenia Road.

It was reported on Dec. 18, 2024, after a resident noticed a sheen in the Little Beaver Creek near N Fairfield Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Beavercreek residents told News Center 7 that they were surprised to hear about the leak.

“I thought it was crazy. I never thought I’ll wake up one day and look on Facebook and see something like this happening in my neighborhood,” Beavercreek resident Alanna Boggs said.

