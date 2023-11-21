‘This is my community;’ Oregon District survivor shows support after shooting at Beavercreek Walmart

An Oregon District shooting survivor was at the Beavercreek Walmart after a shooting Monday night.

Dion Green was at home when he got a text message that there was a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Paragon Boulevard.

“This is my community,” he told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on Monday night. “I looked at the news and said, ‘I have to be there,’ to see if there is any support that I can lend to the victims or the officers.”

Green is both a survivor of a mass shooting and a family member of a victim. His father, Derrick Fudge, was one of nine people killed in the Oregon District shooting on August 4, 2019.

He was in the parking lot Monday night and saw Walmart workers and gave each of them a hug.

“I told them, ‘Hey, I’m here if you need me,’” he said. “It’s still a fog to them. But I know in a couple of hours, maybe tomorrow, that tremble will kick in. I wanted to let them know that you have a support system.”

Green reiterated to them that they are not alone and there are people across the state to provide support.

He also told Lewis that it’s always tiring seeing events like what happened Monday night in Beavercreek.

“I am tired of seeing families being part of this network,” said Green. “I’m a man of faith. This is a job he tasked me to do. Whether I’m down or up, I’m here to be able to comfort those who are experiencing those who don’t have to experience it.”

News Center 7 previously reported that Green traveled to Maine last month to provide support to families after a gunman killed 18 people at a bowling alley and restaurant.

Green also traveled to Uvalde, Texas in 2022 after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. He went to Buffalo, New York to comfort families after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a supermarket and killed 10 people.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on the deadly shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart throughout the day on Tuesday.

