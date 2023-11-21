Dozens of police swarm Beavercreek Walmart, sprint into store after shooting, witnesses say

BEAVERCREEK — Two local college students are recalling what they saw in the immediate aftermath of a shooting at the Walmart store in Beavercreek Monday night.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to two Wright State students who were near Walmart getting food when dozens of law enforcement vehicles swarmed the store.

“They just kept coming in and we kind of asked someone, they said that there was an active gunman,” Anna Cowley said.

Law enforcement had lights and sirens on, rushing into the parking lot and then sprinting into the store with their guns drawn, Cowley and Kaylee Conley recalled. They also saw some police K-9s being utilized on the scene.

Both students said Wright State University sent out a campus-wide public safety notification about what was going on at the store.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. At least one person is dead and at least three people were hurt.

Cowley and Conley said they saw ambulances arrive and then speed off once patients were loaded up on stretchers.

“They started flying out with their sirens on and going to the hospital,” Cowley said.

A Kettering Health spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 that three victims were transported to Soin Medical Center, which is right across the street from this Walmart location.

