‘There was no theft;’ Judge dismisses case against former school treasurer, current teacher

WAYNESVILLE — A judge dismissed theft charges against a father and daughter working for a local school district.

Ron James still describes himself as “a Waynesville kid,” and says he loves his community. He served as Wayne Local School District’s treasurer for 25 years. It’s a job he left in 2022.

This past October, a Warren County grand jury indicted James on three felonies.

“(It was) devastating,” James said. “To me personally and to my daughter.”

Ron and his daughter, Jenae were charged together in connection with a theft in office case. Jenae teaches elementary school within the Wayne Local School District. The district put her on leave after the indictment.

Two weeks ago, the Jameses faced a bench trial. That’s where the judge decides the verdict instead of a jury.

On day two of the trial, as soon as the state rested its case, the defense asked the judge to consider dismissing the case.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe’s decision was swift and strongly worded.

“There was no theft that occurred,” Judge Tepe said at one point of a four-minute monologue from the bench delivering his decision.

