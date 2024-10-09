Former school treasurer accused of theft while in office formally charged

WAYNESVILLE — A former school treasurer accused of theft while in office has been formally charged in Warren County.
Ronald James, 69, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on Monday on felony charges of tampering with records, theft in office, and having an unlawful interest in a public contract, according to the Warren County Grand Jury report.
From Jan. 2019 to Oct. 31, 2022, he allegedly used his office as Treasurer of Wayne Local Schools to falsify documents directing additional money to a family member and a contract to a business partner.
Jenae James, a Wayne Local Schools teacher, was also indicted with a charge of deception, the grand jury report said.
The Wayne Local School unanimously approved a separation agreement between James and the district back in Oct. 2022, according to Wayne Local Board of Education minutes.
