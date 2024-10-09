18-year-old man arrested, accused of beating 74-year-old family member to death

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — An 18-year-old man is arrested after being accused of beating a family member to death on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded around 2 p.m. to initial reports of an active assault in Northern Kentucky, according to an Erlanger Police spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect Wyatt Tillerman, 18, outside the home and arrested him without incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cheri Oliver, 74, was found inside the home with head trauma and transported by medics to a Cincinnati hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police determined the incident to be a dispute between family members, a spokesperson said.

Tillerman is being charged with murder.

Online jail records indicate he is currently at the Kenton County Detention Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



