Police, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood early Wednesday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 700 block of Crestmore Avenue at 12:17 a.m.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

