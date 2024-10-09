‘Wasn’t sitting right;’ Local man living in direct path of hurricane details evacuation efforts

FLORIDA — Thousands of people are trying to get out of Florida as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson talks to a Centerville native who now lives in Florida about his evacuation efforts LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Matt Girouard said he was going to ride out the storm, but then something changed.

He decided to evacuate after finding out his home and school were in Hurricane Milton’s direct path.

Girouard is a volleyball coach at IMG Academy, a sports academy for middle and high school-aged students, in Bradenton, Florida.

“Normally, I like to be a true Midwesterner and kind of watch the storms go by as I have with the previous four hurricanes that I’ve been able to live through, but this one just wasn’t sitting right,” Girouard said.

