‘Talked her out of there;’ Neighbor says he caught woman who jumped from burning apartment building

VANDALIA — Over a dozen people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Vandalia early Sunday morning.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to a man who helped a woman jump out of the window to escape the flames LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The fire occurred in the 900 block of Stewville Drive just after midnight.

When Vandalia Division of Fire crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy fire coming from a second-story window.

Mark Peeples said he was watching TV when he heard his neighbor screaming for help.

Once he got outside, he saw the fire.

Peeples quickly realized the only way to save his neighbor was to have her jump out of the window.

“She was too scared to jump out, kind of frozen in a bit, but I talked her out of there,” Peeples said.

Two people were hurt, and a total of 13, including six children, were displaced in this fire.

