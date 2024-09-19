‘Take time to remember them;’ WPAFB honors POW/MIA during 24-hour vigil run

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Friday is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, but Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is starting a little early by remembering the thousands of service members unaccounted for.

It was an early morning for several airmen and women on Thursday as the base started its annual POW/MIA 24-hour Vigil Run.

For 24 hours, groups of airmen and women will run an hour at a time to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“We never leave a soldier behind and, unfortunately, in times of war, sometimes we can’t. That’s unavoidable, right?” Col. Travis Pond said. “Some are lost, some are missing and so what we do here is we take time to remember those and solemnly remember their service, their sacrifice, and our inability to bring them home.”

