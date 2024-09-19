Parts of Miami Valley see first extreme drought conditions in over a decade

MIAMI VALLEY — For the first time since August 28, 2012, we have Extreme Drought in the Miami Valley.

Over 22 percent of our area is now in Extreme Drought territory, including Clark, Champaign, Greene counties and parts of Miami, Montgomery, Clinton, and Warren counties.

For another week in a row, the state of Ohio has the highest percentage of the state in Extreme or Exceptional Drought in recorded history. Keep in mind that drought tracking started in 2000 formally, according to Storm Center 7 weather specialist Nick Dunn.

Drought conditions are worsening due to continued dry and warm weather. The Dayton International Airport has gone 31 days in a row without more than 0.01″ of rainfall including yesterday, which is close to the record of 36 days back in 1939. It is possible we challenge the record, which is not something you want to break!

While a stray shower or two is possible Friday evening, better rain chances are on the horizon for next week. The amounts and exact timing of the rain are not set in stone for next week just yet. It will likely take a while to come out of this given the severity of the conditions. Soil moisture deficits for most of us range from 2-3″ below normal in the last 30 days.

Also of note, much of the area has seen 5 percent or less of normal rainfall in the last 30 days. We need at least 2-3″ of rain just to bring soils back to some sense of “normal” with less cracking and restoration of good moisture. Once we hit that, we will need another 1-3″ to wipe out our rain deficits since June when the drought really started.

Increased fire danger is of concern given continued dry weather. A daily risk of grass or field fires is present despite not all of the traditional fire weather ingredients coming together. Our grasses are very dry and allow for the rapid spread of any fire or spark that is uncontrolled. While it may not be overly windy, it does not take much.

Additional counties will likely be added to the burn ban within the next 24-36 hours based on today’s drought monitor and how the State of Ohio has handled the burn bans the last two weeks.

