Suspected drunk driver rams police cruisers, knocks over utility pole during chase

TROY — A routine traffic stop involving a suspected drunk driver turned into a police chase through Miami County early Sunday morning that resulted in damaged police cruisers and a fallen utility pole.

Colin Langdon, 32, was swerving across the road with his hazard lights on. A Troy police officer turned on his cruiser lights and siren, signaling Langdon to pull over on North Market Street near the Sherwood Shopping Center.

Langdon tried to flee the officers by driving erratically on West Main Street near South Lane, according to Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney.

Langdon ran several red lights, as seen on police cruiser cam footage.

Officers had to make several PIT maneuvers to stop Langdon.

