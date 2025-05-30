Suspect in domestic situation shot after police chase in Ohio; 1 officer injured

MARYSVILLE — A suspect was shot after shooting at law enforcement and then causing a chase in Marysville on Friday morning, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Officers were called to a domestic dispute on White Oak Court around 2:15 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found the suspect and interacted with him. During that interaction, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at the officers from inside his vehicle, WBNS reported.

The officers returned fire, but the suspect then drove off from the scene, hitting multiple vehicles, including a Marysville police cruiser, in the process.

The suspect was later found at State Route 31 and U.S. 33. He then started going west on U.S. 33, leading to a chase with law enforcement.

WBNS reported that the chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle stopped in the median while on U.S. 33.

The suspect got out of the vehicle with his firearm, and a Union County Sheriff’s Office approached him. Shots were fired, and the suspect was hit multiple times.

The suspect was taken to a Marysville hospital before being transported to a hospital in Columbus. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police confirmed with WBNS that a Marysville officer was injured during the shooting incident at the original scene. That officer was taken to a hospital and was later released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to help with the investigation.

Police have also confirmed that the suspect is expected to face several felony charges.

