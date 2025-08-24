Study finds Ohio ranks among states that have most home repairs

OHIO — A new study determined that Ohio ranks among the top 10 states that have had the most home repairs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Home warranty experts with Cinch Home Services analyzed Google Keyword Planner data to figure out the ranking.

The study collected the average monthly search volumes for things related to air conditioning (HVAC), electrical work, heating, plumbing, roofing and more.

Experts then ranked the states by the average monthly search volumes per 100,000 people.

TRENDING STORIES:

The study ranked Ohio number nine with an average search volume of 297,003, or 2,520 per 100,000 people.

Experts found that these ten states have the most homes in need of repair:

Colorado Indiana Florida Texas Illinois New Jersey New Hampshire Michigan Ohio Missouri

"The cost of home repairs in various locations is important to not only homeowners but to renters, landlords, and first-time buyers. With several Midwestern states finding themselves in the top ten, it would seem that the variable climate is a contributing factor to the disrepair of American homes. This is something that homeowners and contractors alike should consider when addressing maintenance needs," a Cinch Home Services spokesperson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group