Student missing out on prom after bringing bag of chips to school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local high school student will miss out on her senior prom after getting suspended over bringing a bag of corn chips to school.

Amber Guy’s daughter Ali is a senior at Miami Valley Career Technology Center set to graduate in December. Her home school is West Carrollton.

According to Miami Valley Career Technology Center, bringing this kind of snack to school is against policy because a teacher is severely allergic to an ingredient.

The school said parents and students had to sign a form acknowledging this rule at the beginning of the year.

Guy said she wasn’t aware of this rule because her daughter’s father signed the form and they are separated.

“She missed out on going to the MVCTC prom and now we have found out that she’s not going to be able to go to her home school prom over a bag of potato chips,” Guy said.

