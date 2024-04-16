Local

UPDATE: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Dayton; Busy road shut down

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dayton.

The crash happened in the area of Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road shortly before 1:45 p.m., according to initial reports.

Needmore Road is closed between Hollywood Boulevard and Webster Street, the Dayton Police Department said in a social media post.

A lieutenant confirmed with News Center 7 the crash is fatal.

“Needmore will be shut down for several hours, please use an alternate route such as Wagner Ford Road to avoid the crash,” the post said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn mire.



