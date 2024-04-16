Motorcyclist dies after crash involving Amazon driver in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A 31-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Sidney on Sunday, according to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye.

At 7:13 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Country Road 25A near I-75.

A traffic crash report indicates a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2023 Ram delivery truck were involved in the crash.

A 23-year-old Dayton man was driving the Ram delivery truck for Amazon, Frye confirmed.

The Dayton man was traveling northbound on Country Road 25A, attempting to turn westbound onto the I-75 Southbound entrance ramp.

Andrew Watson, 31, of Lakeview, was driving his motorcycle southbound on Country Road 25A when the delivery truck failed to yield, according to the crash report.

The motorcycle then crashed into the side of the delivery truck.

Watson was transported to an area hospital and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to an incident report.

Officials suspect the Amazon driver was under the influence of alcohol and other drugs, according to the crash report.

Frye said the Amazon driver will be cited upon the results of a drug test.

