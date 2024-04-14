1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Shelby County Sunday evening, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.

After 7 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a motorcycle and car crash on Country Road 25A near I-75, the dispatcher confirmed.

The dispatcher said one person was hurt in this crash, but it is not immediately clear who was injured or how severe the injuries are.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that one person was taken to the hospital by medics.

The cause of this crash is under investigation, the dispatcher confirmed.

We will continue to follow this story.





