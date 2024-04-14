Missing person investigation started for Ohio woman, 49, last seen Friday evening

EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case focused on a 49-year-old woman, who functions at the level of an 8-year-old, last seen Friday evening.

Amy Evans lives on Quaker Trace Road, south of U.S. 35 in the Glenwood area, Sheriff Mike Simpson’s office said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Evans is believed to have been picked up near her residence by a male in a mid-sized vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office, whose investigators have been working the case since Friday evening.

Evans also is believed to have left with some personal belongings and her cellphone and has not had contact with family members since Friday evening.

She is a diabetic and functions at the level of an 8-year-old, Sheriff Simpson’s office said.

If you have information about Evans or have seen her, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-456-6262.

Amy Evans Missing Person Vehicle This is the vehicle believed to have picked up Amy Evans on Friday evening, the Preble County Sheriff's Office said. Evans is now listed by the sheriff's office as a critical missing. (Courtesy: Preble County Sheriff's Office)









