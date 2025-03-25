Street remains closed after part of Oregon District building crumbles

DAYTON — A street remains closed after a building partially collapsed in the Oregon Districts on Monday.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the partial collapse occurred Monday at 464 E 5th Street near Jackson Street.

Dayton Fire Department crews blocked off the area and set up a beam to support the structure.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher says the whole area is still blocked off Tuesday morning.

It will remain closed until the damage is repaired.

“Thank God for the firefighters and the public servants,” Peter McLinden said.

“At this time, we’re not sure if it’s weather-related because it is very windy, or if it was just age-related and it just happened to come down today,” said Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge.

