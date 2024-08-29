Street closed after vehicle overturns in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A street is closed after a vehicle overturned in Vandalia early Thursday morning.

Officers and medics responded around 2:52 a.m. to the 1300 block of Stoney Springs Road on reports of an overturned vehicle, according to Vandalia dispatchers.

Stoney Springs Road is closed as officers and medics are on the scene, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the driver was trapped, but medics got them out.

We are working to learn the driver’s condition and will update this story.

