State trooper rescues kidnapped 6-year-old girl during traffic stop

KANSAS — A state trooper rescued a kidnapped 6-year-old girl during a traffic stop last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper stopped an SUV for a traffic violation

The trooper discovered that a passenger had a warrant for his arrest for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl a month earlier.

Two men were arrested and the girl was found, KHP said on social media.

The incident happened in February, according to CBS affiliate KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two men were in their 60s. KHP said the driver had a reported criminal history including homicide and numerous violations.

The girl was removed from the car and initially gave a fake name and birthday. The trooper got her to reveal her real name and learned that she was kidnapped. She had been on the run with the suspect for over a month, KHP said on Facebook.

The two suspects were taken into custody.

The girl was not hurt.

KHP said on social media that they will not release the location of the incident to protect the girl’s identity.

State trooper rescues kidnapped girl during traffic stop Photo contributed by Kansas Highway Patrol (via Facebook) (Kansas Highway Patrol (via Facebook) /Kansas Highway Patrol (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group