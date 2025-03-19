Smoke pours from structure after fire in Sidney

SIDNEY — Smoke filled the sky after a structure fire in Sidney early Wednesday morning.
Just after 3 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Franklin Ave in Sidney on reports of a structure fire.
A Sidney Police Dispatcher confirmed that units responded to a structure fire.
No additional details were immediately available.
Video provided by iWitness7 Viewer Greg Harris showed heavy smoke filling the air and a structure engulfed in flames.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
