Smoke pours from structure after fire in Sidney

SIDNEY — Smoke filled the sky after a structure fire in Sidney early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Franklin Ave in Sidney on reports of a structure fire.

A Sidney Police Dispatcher confirmed that units responded to a structure fire.

No additional details were immediately available.

Video provided by iWitness7 Viewer Greg Harris showed heavy smoke filling the air and a structure engulfed in flames.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

