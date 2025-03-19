Local

Smoke pours from structure after fire in Sidney

By WHIO Staff
Franklin Ave Structure Fire Sidney Video provided by iWitness7 Viewer Greg Harris showed heavy smoke filling the air and a structure engulfed in flames. (Greg Harris)
SIDNEY — Smoke filled the sky after a structure fire in Sidney early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Franklin Ave in Sidney on reports of a structure fire.

A Sidney Police Dispatcher confirmed that units responded to a structure fire.

No additional details were immediately available.

Video provided by iWitness7 Viewer Greg Harris showed heavy smoke filling the air and a structure engulfed in flames.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

