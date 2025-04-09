Skyline’s breakfast menu coming to 8 Miami Valley locations

MIAMI VALLEY — Ever wanted to start your day with a coney? Well, your dreams are now a reality.

Several area Skyline Chili restaurants will now serve breakfast daily from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., according to its website.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Skyline first debuted its breakfast menu at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in October 2023.

The breakfast menu includes a breakfast coney, the breakfast way, a breakfast burrito, and a breakfast chilito.

The following locations will now serve breakfast:

7603 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, Montgomery County

2724 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, Montgomery County

6910 Miller Lane in Dayton, Montgomery County

2805 Centre Drive in Beavercreek, Greene County

1775 West Main Street in Troy, Miami County

5214 Bardes Road in Mason, Warren County

6645 Western Row Road in Mason, Warren County

7132 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Suite 100, in West Chester, Butler County

The Skyline at 1223 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn has served breakfast since June 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

