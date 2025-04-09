Skyline’s breakfast menu coming to 8 Miami Valley locations

MIAMI VALLEY — Ever wanted to start your day with a coney? Well, your dreams are now a reality.
Several area Skyline Chili restaurants will now serve breakfast daily from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., according to its website.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Skyline first debuted its breakfast menu at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in October 2023.
The breakfast menu includes a breakfast coney, the breakfast way, a breakfast burrito, and a breakfast chilito.
The following locations will now serve breakfast:
- 7603 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, Montgomery County
- 2724 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, Montgomery County
- 6910 Miller Lane in Dayton, Montgomery County
- 2805 Centre Drive in Beavercreek, Greene County
- 1775 West Main Street in Troy, Miami County
- 5214 Bardes Road in Mason, Warren County
- 6645 Western Row Road in Mason, Warren County
- 7132 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Suite 100, in West Chester, Butler County
The Skyline at 1223 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn has served breakfast since June 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
To view Skyline's regular menu, click here.
