Skyline’s breakfast menu coming to Miami Valley location

FAIRBORN — Ever wanted to start your day with a coney? Well, your dreams are now a reality.
The Skyline Chili located at 1223 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn will now serve breakfast daily from 6:30-10:30 a.m.
Skyline first debuted its breakfast menu at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in October 2023.
The breakfast menu includes:
- Breakfast Coney: a sausage link, chili, egg, mustard, diced onions, and shredded cheese on a steamed bun
- Breakfast Way: hash brown coins topped with chili and shredded cheese
- Breakfast Burrito: sausage or bacon, egg, cheese hash browns, onions, and shredded cheese
- Breakfast Chilito: chili, hash browns, and cheese
It is unknown if other locations will start to serve breakfast in the future.
