Skyline for breakfast? New menu items coming to one lucky location

CINCINNATI — Do you love Skyline so much that you could eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? Well, now you can start eating chili in the morning at one Skyline location.

Skyline Chili is rolling out a new breakfast menu that will be sold exclusively at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The new location in Concourse B’s food court will have new items like the breakfast coney, “breakfast way,” breakfast burrito, and a breakfast chilito, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The breakfast coney has a sausage link, chili, egg, mustard, diced onions, and shredded cheese on a bun.

The “breakfast way” will have hash brown coins topped with chili and shredded cheese.

The new breakfast burrito can include sausage or bacon, egg, cheese hash browns, onions, and shredded cheese.

The breakfast chilito includes chili, hash browns, and cheese.

Since these items will only be sold at the airport, Skyline gave some people in Cincinnati a chance to try them out at Fountain Square on Friday.

We are popping up at Fountain Square on Friday to give you a special chance to try our NEW breakfast menu that will be available exclusively at @CVGairport. Stop by tomorrow 8am-1pm, while supplies last! Both cash and credit will be accepted. pic.twitter.com/JyFMDCFjlI — Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) October 5, 2023

