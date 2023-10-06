Local

All lanes closed following crash on Eastbound US 35 in Greene County

By WHIO Staff

All lanes closed following crash on Eastbound US 35 in Greene County All lanes closed following crash on Eastbound US 35 in Greene County

By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 in Greene County late Thursday night.

>> Dayton police recruit seriously injured in SR-4 crash stable; 2 released from hospital

Beavercreek Police officers and medics were dispatched around 10:26 p.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash on Eastbound U.S. near Interstate 675, according to Beavercreek Police.

Eastbound U.S. 35 remains closed near I-675 while officers investigate the wreck.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read