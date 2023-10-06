All lanes closed following crash on Eastbound US 35 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 in Greene County late Thursday night.

>> Dayton police recruit seriously injured in SR-4 crash stable; 2 released from hospital

Beavercreek Police officers and medics were dispatched around 10:26 p.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash on Eastbound U.S. near Interstate 675, according to Beavercreek Police.

Eastbound U.S. 35 remains closed near I-675 while officers investigate the wreck.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





©2023 Cox Media Group