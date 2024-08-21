Sidney City Schools holds active shooter drill

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools held an active shooting training drill at the high school on Wednesday.
News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher was there and has what the goal of the drill is on News Center 7 at 5:00.
The drill was treated like a real active shooter situation and designed to prepare staff and local first responders for any situation.
A helicopter transported actors acting as victims of gunshot wounds.
We will continue updating this story.
