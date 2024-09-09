School district names Fairborn High alum, principal as new superintendent

FAIRBORN — A Greene County school district has a new superintendent.

The Fairborn Board of Education approved Amy Gayheart to be the new superintendent of Fairborn City Schools (FCS), according to a spokesperson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Gene Lolli announced on Aug. 27 that he would retire as superintendent on Dec. 31 after working 13 years at the district.

Gayheart graduated from Fairborn High School in 1991 and received her bachelor’s degree from Wright State University.

She has worked at FCS for 26 years and as an ELA teacher at Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School.

Gayheart served as Assistant Principal at Fairborn High School in 2012 and then principal in 2017.

She was named assistant superintendent in 2022.

“I am honored to serve my community and lead Fairborn City Schools,” she said. “I look forward to continued growth and improvement within the district as we explore new opportunities for our students.”

