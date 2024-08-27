School district announces superintendent’s retirement

FAIRBORN — A school district in Greene County announced that its superintendent will retire at the end of the year.

Fairborn City School District Superintendent, Gene Lolli, will retire on Dec. 31.

Lolli has worked in the district for 13 years in roles including principal, business manager, and superintendent, according to a spokesperson from the district.

“The richest blessing I have experienced in my career has been working in the Fairborn City School District. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the students, families, staff, administrative team and the Board of Education, past and present,” Lolli said.

The Fairborn Board of Education is expected to name Assistant Superintendent Amy Gayheart as superintendent in a formal vote at an upcoming meeting, the spokesperson said.

The vote is expected to take place at Fairborn High School on Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

The district will not hold a formal search to fill Lolli’s position.

