4 minors in custody after crashing vehicle into gun store, stealing firearms

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four minors were taken into custody Sunday morning after they crashed a vehicle into a gun store and stole several firearms.

Police were called to Sportman’s Warehouse in Union Township just after 6 a.m. Sunday on reports of an alarm going off, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

Officers found multiple people who had used a stolen vehicle to crash into the storefront.

After they crashed the vehicle they stole “numerous firearms.” but police did not specify how many.

An officer then saw a white Hyundai leaving the area before it crashed on Eastgate Blvd. Police told WCPO-9 TV that three occupants fled on foot before they were taken into custody.

A fourth person was identified as playing a part in the theft and was apprehended.

Police said all four people arrested are minors from the Cincinnati area and are being held at the Clermont County Detention Center.

They are facing multiple charges including theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer, which is a first-degree felony.

According to police, there have been similar thefts in the Tri-State area, and they believe the juveniles arrested are linked to all of the other incidents.

