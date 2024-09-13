'Run, Hide, Fight' drills prepare parents, students for worse-case scenario active threats

CENTERVILLE — Teaching parents and students about when to run, hide and fight in what are called worse-case scenario drills is helping to ease the minds of parents.

Thursday night was the first of many school meetings for parents in Montgomery County and News Center 7′s Malik Patterson has been working this story all evening for News Center 7 at 11:00.

The Centerville Schools District partnered with the nonprofit Centerville Safe, the Centerville Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to host the free presentation about the “Run, Hide, Fight” approach to active threats.

The event at the high school’s Central Theater was open to parents/guardians, students, staff and Centerville-Washington Twp. community members.

