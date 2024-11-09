Report: Reds look for new TV home in 2025 after leaving Diamond Sports Group

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly leaving Diamond Sports Group and will have a new TV home in 2025.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Bally Sports, which is now FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, announced in October that they ended their deal to carry games for 11 of the 12 Major League Baseball teams they carry starting next year, including the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

The Reds were joint owners and had a 20% stake in the network, and Diamond bought back the Reds’ stake for $1, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Major League Baseball will likely produce and distribute Reds games next season, the AP reports.

MLB is handling at least six teams in 2025: San Diego, Arizona, Colorado, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Minnesota.

Diamond Sports Group Diamond Sports Group made the surprising move during a court hearing for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to reports from ESPN and the Athletic.

ESPN reports that the contracts with the Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers expired this year.

The Athletic reported back in October that MLB was blindsided in court by the decision.

A final hearing on Diamond’s reorganization plan is scheduled for Thursday.

