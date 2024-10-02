Reports: Bally Sports dropping nearly all of their MLB teams, including Reds and Guardians

NEW YORK — Bally Sports owners announced Wednesday that they are ending their deal to carry games for 11 of the 12 Major League Baseball teams they carry starting next year, including the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The only exception? They will keep their contract with the Atlanta Braves, our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

Diamond Sports Group made the surprising move during a court hearing for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to reports from ESPN and the Athletic.

Bally Sports carried games for 12 teams this past season. ESPN reports that the contracts with the Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers expired this year.

The Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Tampa Bay Rays will all have to negotiate a new contract or find a new provider, WBS-TV reported.

At this time, the deal with the Braves has not been impacted.

The Athletic reports that MLB was blindsided in court by the decision.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



