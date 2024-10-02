Local

Reports: Bally Sports dropping nearly all of their MLB teams, including Reds and Guardians

By WHIO Staff and WSBTV.com News Staff

MLB: JUN 21 White Sox at Tigers DETROIT, MI - JUNE 21: The Bally Sports logo is pictured during the MLB baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers on June 21, 2024 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Bally Sports owners announced Wednesday that they are ending their deal to carry games for 11 of the 12 Major League Baseball teams they carry starting next year, including the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

The only exception? They will keep their contract with the Atlanta Braves, our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Diamond Sports Group made the surprising move during a court hearing for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to reports from ESPN and the Athletic.

Bally Sports carried games for 12 teams this past season. ESPN reports that the contracts with the Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers expired this year.

The Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Tampa Bay Rays will all have to negotiate a new contract or find a new provider, WBS-TV reported.

At this time, the deal with the Braves has not been impacted.

The Athletic reports that MLB was blindsided in court by the decision.

