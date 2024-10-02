These are the richest people in Ohio, according to new Forbes list

Three Ohioans were named among the 400 wealthiest people in the country.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Every year Forbes releases a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States.

The entire list is worth $5.4 trillion — up nearly $1 trillion from last year, according to Forbes.

From tech moguls to professional athletes, the list is full of notable billionaires, including three from the Buckeye State.

Who is the richest man in Ohio according to Forbes?

That would be Les Wexner, a New Albany resident, who ranked 146th on the list with a net worth of $7.9 billion.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wexner is the founder of L Brands, a global retail empire that included Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. He served as the CEO for over five decades.

The next Ohioan on the list is Denise York ranking 184th with a net worth of $6.7 billion.

York resides in Youngstown.

Her family owns over 90 percent of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the 10 most valuable teams in the NFL.

The third wealthiest person in Ohio is Mike Brown ranking 338th with a net worth of $3.9 billion.

Brown and his family own the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, which is now worth some $4 billion.

The full list can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]









©2023 Cox Media Group