Cause of death revealed for Reds legend Pete Rose

CINCINNATI — The cause of death for Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose has been revealed.
According to Melanie Rouse, the Coroner for the Clark County Office, his cause of death was determined as heart disease or Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with a significant condition of Diabetes Mellitus, WLWT reports.
Atherosclerosis is a hardening of the arteries from plaque building up gradually inside them, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Hypertensive heart disease is a long-term condition that develops over many years in people who have high blood pressure, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
His death was ruled a natural one, TMZ confirmed.
Rose was found dead in his Las Vegas home Monday. He was 83.
