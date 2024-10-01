Leaders, sports organizations remembering Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds great and baseball’s hit-leged Pete Rose died at 83 on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Leaders and organizations across the state are remembering the Cincinnati native.

TRENDING STORIES:

During his career, the 17-time All-Star won three World Series championships, was named National League and World Series MVP, and received two Gold Glove Awards. He played for the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Rose was banned from Major League Baseball in 1989 after accusations that he gambled on games while he played and managed the Reds.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine posted to social media sharing his memories of watching Rose play.

“No one ever worked harder or hustled more than Pete Rose. No one ever got more out of his natural talent than Pete Rose. It was a true joy to watch him play baseball,” DeWine said.

The Cincinnati Reds posted to social media and changed their profile picture to a black No. 14, which was Rose’s retired number.

The Philadelphia Phillies said, “he will always be remembered for his grit and hustle, and for playing an integral role in bringing the team its first World Series championship.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Obit Pete Rose FILE - Cincinnati's Pete Rose watches the ball sail toward the right field bleachers in fourth inning of twi-nighter nightcap against the Dodgers in Cincinnati, Sept. 24, 1969. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited/AP)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]