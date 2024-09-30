New discount supermarket coming to the Miami Valley; What shoppers can expect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A new discounted supermarket is about to set up shop in the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is planning to fill two vacant locations in Englewood’s Northmont Plaza and the Centerville Square Shopping Center.

Shoppers in Centerville told News Center 7 that they are ready for this new store.

“Inflation has hit me very hard. I know it hit all the communities very hard. I do not know anyone who doesn’t complain about it,” one woman said.

Centerville records show that the store plans to renovate the 25,000-square-foot space and hire 25 employees to operate the store every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

She said inflation prices have changed how she eats, so she is sure the bargain market will be utilized.

“It just keeps you from doing other things you wanna do. I think it also keeps you from eating the good foods, that you might want to,” she said.

To get by, some shoppers compare sales and bargains to find the best deal.

“I will always try a new store. I mean, I’m here to go to Dollar General for cat food, it’s cheapest here,” the woman said.

Opening dates for either location have not been announced.

