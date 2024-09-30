Community members frustrated after hours-long Verizon network outage

DAYTON — Thousands of people across several states noticed their phones weren’t working properly on Monday.

Verizon Wireless customers have been experiencing network issues throughout the day.

According to Downdetector, there were more than 104,000 reports of issues with the service Monday morning.

Verizon posted to social media saying its engineers are making progress on the network issue as of 5 p.m.

Hamilton resident Amanda Henderlight told News Center 7 that this outage came at a horrible time.

“I was going home, I had a wreck in West Virginia, we traveled through the flooding and now I’m here at home, trying to get back to my house,” Henderlight said. “I’m thankful to be home, I just wish that my phone worked. I use it for quite a bit, but especially to keep up with my children.”

Verizon engineers are making progress on our network issue and service has started to be restored. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today. We continue to work around the clock to fully resolve this… — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

