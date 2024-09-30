‘Senseless and heartless;’ Man killed in drive-by shooting while outside with young son

DAYTON — The mother of a man gunned down while outside playing with his 3-year-old son is demanding answers.

Police said 36-year-old Jarrick Davidson was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Davidson was killed on a Sunday afternoon when he stopped by a relative’s home with three of his four sons for a family visit and meal.

Police say someone drove a stolen car into this neighborhood off Nicholas Road and shot bullets everywhere. Davidson was not likely the intended target, but the father of four suffered fatal injuries.

