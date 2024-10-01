WHIO staff member recalls conversation with Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose days before death

DAYTON — The sports community is feeling the loss of Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose.

John Condit is WHIO-TV’s Director of Sales, but for years he was a sportscaster for News Center 7.

He talked face-to-face with Rose just 10 days before his death.

“When I was 7 years old I wanted to be a sportscaster and Johnny Bench was my favorite player, but everybody loved Pete,” Condit said.

Condit was a sportscaster from 1989-1992.

He was there for many of Rose’s significant events in baseball.

“From breaking Ty Cobb’s record to being banned from baseball,” Condit said. “He told great stories, he was engaging, he was great to everybody in the room that was there. I’m just shocked.”

Condit thinks at some point Rose will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and whenever that day comes will be the busiest days Cooperstown has ever seen.

