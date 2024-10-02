Microsoft to build $420M facility in Ohio

NEW ALBANY — The tech giant Microsoft is set to build a $420 million data center in central Ohio over the next few years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 245,000-square-foot data center will be built on nearly 200 acres in New Albany, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, the New Albany City Council unanimously passed a resolution to give Microsoft a 100 percent property tax abatement for 15 years.

The tech giant estimates that the facility will employ at least 30 full-time employees with an annual payroll of $1.5 million, WBNS reported.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in July and be completed around December 2027.

This will be a third data center for the New Albany, as Meta and Google both have facilities in the city.

New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding called these centers key assets to the city.

“This investment not only reinforces New Albany’s reputation as a hub for innovation and technology but also represents a significant step forward in our continued efforts to attract world-class companies to our community,” Spalding said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



