Reopening date announced for restaurant after death of chef, owner

NEW CARLISLE — A local restaurant has announced when it will reopen after the death of its beloved chef and owner.

Franco the Foodie, known for its recipes crafted by Chef Camille “Franco” Gallo, will be run by his daughter.

Gallo died last month at the age of 56.

“We are reopening next week, just in time for Thanksgiving, with our amazing Chocolate Chip Cannoli,” the restaurant wrote on social media.

The restaurant will continue Gallo’s tradition of a weekly changing menu.

Orders are available for pickup on Nov. 26 from 3-6 p.m.

