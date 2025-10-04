Local restaurant announces popular chef, owner has died

NEW CARLISLE — A local restaurant is mourning the death of its owner and popular chef.

Franco the Foodie announced “with heavy hearts” on social media that Chef Franco Gallo has died.

The restaurant is located on W. Jefferson Street in New Carlisle.

He continued to fight for his life while waiting for a second heart transplant, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

“Despite his strength and determination, Franco’s other organs began to fail, and he was no longer eligible to be relisted for a new heart. His body fought until the very end,” the restaurant said.

They added that they are devastated by his loss, and don’t know what this means for The Foodie moving forward.

“These are uncertain times, and we ask for your patience as we take the time we need to grieve, process, and make decisions as a family,” the restaurant said.

