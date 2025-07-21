Reds get custom uniforms for Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will be rocking new custom uniforms when they play the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway next month.

Major League Baseball unveiled the custom uniforms for both the Reds and their opponent, the Atlanta Braves.

“The uniforms include accents to existing Club jerseys and special designs on the cap visors and batting helmets,” the MLB wrote in a release.

Each team’s jerseys stay true to their respective looks, but Nike has added subtle touches, such as the jersey numbers being designed in the spirit of racecar numbers.

The Reds’ hats include checkered racing flags across the visor.

New details have also been added to the helmets. The MLB said they’re inspired directly by the NASCAR helmet design. They feature race-style player numbers, speed-inspired wordmarks, and checkered flag emblems.

The caps and jerseys are available to purchase now online or at the Reds Team Shop at Great American Ballpark.

The Reds take on the Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2.

