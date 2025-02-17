Premier Health looking to raise over $13M to fund new CareFlight aircraft

DAYTON — Premier Health has announced a system-wide initiative to help fund new Careflight helicopters.

The ‘Care in the Air’ campaign aims to raise $13.5 million to replace a 34-year-old Dauphin helicopter, according to a media release.

The new aircraft, a Leonardo AW169, can reach speeds up to 200mph and carry two patients simultaneously along with a care team and pilot.

“CareFlight has been a vital lifeline for our region for more than 40 years, providing critical care when it’s needed most,” said Michael C. Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health. “This new generation of aircraft reaffirms our commitment to our mission – To Care. To Teach. To Innovate. To Serve – by providing our community with the highest level of emergency medical services for decades to come.”

The new CareFlight aircraft is anticipated to enter into service by Spring 2026, Premier Health said.

