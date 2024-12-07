Local

Popular brewery to close downtown Dayton location; ‘Old-school entertainment’ moving into space

By WHIO Staff
Moeller Brew Barn to open third location in Downtown Dayton Moeller Brew Barn to open third location in Downtown Dayton
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A popular brewery announced that its downtown Dayton location is closing, but a new nightlife activity will be moving into the space soon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to customers at Moeller Brew Barn about the closure LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Moeller Brew Barn posted to social media announcing their closure on Friday.

Dayton resident Tom Stephens said he’s a new customer at the brewery and he wishes it wasn’t closing.

“I’d like to see more places like this pop-up downtown,” Stephens said.

News Center will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read