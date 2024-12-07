Popular brewery to close downtown Dayton location; ‘Old-school entertainment’ moving into space

DAYTON — A popular brewery announced that its downtown Dayton location is closing, but a new nightlife activity will be moving into the space soon.
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to customers at Moeller Brew Barn about the closure LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.
Moeller Brew Barn posted to social media announcing their closure on Friday.
Dayton resident Tom Stephens said he’s a new customer at the brewery and he wishes it wasn’t closing.
“I’d like to see more places like this pop-up downtown,” Stephens said.
News Center will continue to follow this story.
