Police searching for motorcyclist accused of taking off from officers twice

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist they said took off from them twice.
Kettering police shared a photo of a man they said sped off from a traffic stop near Patterson and Woodman.
He is wearing a shirt that says “Moore’s Body Shop Xenia.”
Police said a motorcycle and rider matching his description took off from officers the day before.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (937)296-2596.
