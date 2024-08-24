Police searching for motorcyclist accused of taking off from officers twice

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist they said took off from them twice.

Kettering police shared a photo of a man they said sped off from a traffic stop near Patterson and Woodman.

He is wearing a shirt that says “Moore’s Body Shop Xenia.”

Police said a motorcycle and rider matching his description took off from officers the day before.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (937)296-2596.

